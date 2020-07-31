Jumper Laptop Computer 13.3” EZbook X3 8GB 128GB Windows 10 Laptop , Full HD IPS Display , Support 1TB M.2 SSD Slot and 128GB TF Card Expansion



High-speed processor, open new world



Jumper EZbook X3 Laptop is designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s young user community. It uses the Intel Celeron N3450 Quad Core processor, Intel HD Graphics 500 graphics card, with a 13.3-inch 1920×1080 resolution full HD screen, bringing a new visual experience.

Laptop clocked at 1.1GHz-2.4GHz, lightning fast processing, with quar-core, low power consumption, more energy saving, help You play with the new world, smooth and beyond your imagination.

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500

The performance is improved compared , graphics processing performance will bring more refined pictures, smooth animation and realistic effects, not only to meet your office needs, It also allows you to linger in your favorite entertainment and games.

New architecture, enjoy peace of mind

Top design, the shell above the laptop is made of sturdy metal material to provide the best protection for the screen.

The keyboard and bottom shell are made of highly wear-resistant plastic material, which reduces the weight of the body. Take into account portability and structural reliability.

To be high-performance and thin

The stylish silver body, the net weight is as low as about 1.23kg, light and portable, simple and stylish style.

The EZbook X3 features a 13.3-inch IPS screen and 1920X 1080 FHD.

Every picture is clear and vivid. The 178-degree wide angle provides a comfortable visual experience, as if you are on the stage.

Dual Band WIFI and Bluetooth 4.2

Built-in Intel dual band (Dual band), support 802.11a/b/g/n+AC frequency band. It can be connected to 2.4Ghz Wifi, and it can also be connected to 5Ghz high-speed WIFI.

Give you the ability to switch between the Internet and online videos, browse the page, enjoy unlimited experience.

Battery life to meet the needs of office entertainment

Up to about 6 hours of battery life.

Built-in 7.6V/4600mAh lithium polymer high-performance battery, long-lasting battery life, full of power, full enjoyment of the continuous experience, whether you are on the road or at home, you can use anytime, anywhere.

8GB / 128GB /support SSD expansion

Laptop is equipped with 8GB memory for quick start-up, handling multiple tasks at the same time, not stuck.

Easy to play, photo and video editing applications for a more powerful and smooth experience

128GB high performance storage. Provides space for saving photos, videos, music, and more.

Support 128GB TF card expansion

M.2 (SATA3) SSD expansion support 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB.

Etensive Connectivity

2* USB 3.0

1* Mini HD

1* fast charge DC port

1* Headphone Jack

1* TF card slot : Up to 128GB (not included)

SSD size: 22*42mm

TF card size:15*11*1mm

CPU

Intel Gemini Lake N4100 Quad Core

Intel Celeron N3450 Quad Core

RAM

8GB

8GB

Storage

128GB

128GB

OS

Windows 10

Windows 10

Screen Size

13.3”

13.3”

Backlit Keyboard

✓

【8GB RAM & 128GB ROM】8GB smoothly run your photos and video-editing applications.128GB Storage Capacity Provides room to store pictures, videos, music and more. External memory: Supports up to 128GB TF Card and M.2 SSD 1TB expansion.

【Windows 10 Home OS】Offers more powerful performance, brings you more smooth and wonderful user experience.Powered by Intel Celeron N3450 Quad Core processor, offers you smooth operation and stable multitasking experience.

【13.3 inch FHD IPS Screen】 Offers 1920 x 1080 Resolution good experience for watching videos and browsing the Web. It allows you to capture memorable moments and boasts impressive high-quality images.

【Ultra Slim & Stylish】The Laptop Computer is Ultra Slim, absolutely perfect for your daily requirement! Included at home,in the office, the coffee shop or on the move! You could enjoy the pleasure of program starting, web browsing and switch on business office and daily entertainment.

【12 Months Warranty】Jumper is committed to Notebooks, Laptops and Tablets research and production for 22 years.We have the upmost confidence in our product range of Laptops and Notebooks. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. And please read the user manual carefully.