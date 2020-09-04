Jumper EZbook X3 Windows 10 Laptop,13.3” Laptop Computer PC Laptops Intel N3350 6GB DDR3L 64GB eMMC,TF Card Supports up to 128GB Expansion, M.2 SSD Supports up to 1TB Expansion



CPU: Apollo N3350

OS: Windows 10 preinstalled

Frequency: 1.1GHz-2.4GHz,Dual Core

Memory: 6GB DDR3L

Internal storage: 64GB eMMC

Video card: HD Graphics 500

Camera: HD Camera

Audio: Dual horn

Battery: 7.6V/4500mAh

TF card: support up to 256GB expansion

Double Attenna WIFI 2.4/5G



AC 3165 has a good stable experience.Dual Band 2.4/5GHz WiFi (2X WiFi Speeds):Wireless routing works in the 2.4-5.0 GHz band, the wireless signal is stronger, the stability is higher, and it is not easy to drop the line.

Give you the ability to switch between the Internet and online videos, browse the page, enjoy unlimited game experience, refuse to accept Caton

7.6V/4500mAh

Built-in 7.6V/4500mAh lithium polymer high-performance battery, long-lasting battery life, full of power, full enjoyment of the continuous experience, whether you are on the road or at home, you can use anytime, anywhere.

Audio:Dual Horn

Stereo sound help you to enjoy the music,moive and video chat with friends;Stereo sound offer a efficient and smooth video business meeting.

Etensive Connectivity

2* USB 3.0

1* Mini HD;Micro-SD card slot

1* fast charge DC port

1* 3.5mm Headphone Jack

1* TF card slot : Up to 256GB (not included)

Graphics 500 Core Graphics

HD Graphics 500 Core Graphics Frequency reaches to 650MHz,Apollo Lake Processor was designed with new X86 Goldmont and 14nm processing technique, lowering the consumption to 4W. the performance is improved compared with the previous generation, It brings you more smooth and wonderful user experience.

8mm Slim Bezel Design

8mm slim bezel design, 13.3 inch FHD Screen offer a good experience for watching videos and browsing the web ;

The stylish silver body, the thinnest part is about 18.2mm slim, the net weight is as low as about 2.7lbs, light and portable, simple and stylish style.

🌞【Windows 10 Home OS】—Offers More Powerful Performance, Brings You More Smooth and Wonderful User Experience.Powered by N3350 Dual Core Processor, Offers You Smooth Operation and Stable Multitasking Experience.

💕【13.3 inch HD IPS Screen】—Offers HD Camera Resolution Good Experience for Watching Videos and Browsing the Web. It Allows You to Capture Memorable Moments and Boasts Impressive High-Quality Images

👑【8mm Ultra Slim & Stylish】—The Laptop Computer is Ultra Slim, Absolutely Perfect for Your Daily Requirement! Included at Home,In the Office, the Coffee Shop or on the Move!

💰【6GB RAM and 64GB ROM】—6GB DDR3 Smoothly Run Your Photos and Video-Editing Applications.64GB EMCC Storage Capacity Provides Room to Store pictures, Videos, Music and More.You Could Enjoy the Pleasure of Program Starting, Web Browsing and Switch on Business Office and Daily Entertainment.

👍【12 Months Warranty】—Jumper is Committed to Laptops Notebooks and Tablets Research and Production for 26 years.We Have the Upmost Confidence in Our Product Range of Laptops and Notebooks.