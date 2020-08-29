Julyfox 1200W Electric Folding Running Machine, Home Space Saving Slim Quiet Running Treadmill Motorized Electric Exercise Jogging Walking Machine with Pad Phone Holder Safety Key



Home Folding Running Walking Machine



Keep a healthier life and keep fit with this JULYFOX running/walking/jogging exercise treadmill.The powerful 1.5 HP Motor delivers smooth,consistent power to every workout.The treadmill includes 12 preset programs.The all in one board tracks your exercise performance and allow you watching movie or make phone call with its integrated phone and pad holder.The incremental speed settings can be adjusted from 0 to 10 km/h.This treadmill is the perfect tool for losing weight or increasing body performance.

Spec Details:

Motor:1.5 HP

Speed: 0-10km/h

Weight capacity: 240 LBS

Voltage:AC 110 V (US Plug), 50-60 Hz

Frame material:Steel

Tread belt dimension:41.5L*15W inch

Overall dimension (in use): 49.2L*20.4W*45.6H inch

Folding dimension: 25.5W*51.1H inch

Package weight:70lbs

All In One Display Board

Easy access speed adjust buttons for manipulate workout intensity from a light warm up to heavy sprinting.

Integrated pad and phone HOLDER enables you can talk with your friends or watch movies when you work out on this treadmill.

By connecting you and the machine with a safety clip, you can stop the treadmill as needed to avoid safety issues.

Slim and Compact

This compact home exercise machine can only take 0.8 square feet space when folding,can be placed under the sofa, corner or under the bed, reducing the floor space and making it ideal for any room.

Low Noise

The 1.5HP electric treadmill has a high quality motor drive system to ensure stable operation of the machine.Don’t worry about it making a lot of noise. It won’t bother your neighbors while you are running.

This fitness treadmill is with 15 inch wide and 41.5 inch running belt.The Grass pattern anti-slip belt design provides optimum friction and extra impact absorption,lessens the shock when you are running,reduces the impact on your bodies joints and can increase the energy return for each stride.

Made of durable steel frame,the max weight capacity of this exercise treadmill machine is 220 LB.Easy and Quick Assemble,1-5 days delivered.