July jobs report: Here’s what 5 economists are saying

The July jobs report, released Friday, said that US employers added 1.8 million jobs during the month and that the unemployment rate declined to 10.2%.

That beat economists’ expectations of 1.5 million payrolls added in July and a 10.5% unemployment rate.

The report indicated progress in the labor-market recovery from the coronavirus recession, but it also signaled that the pace of the recovery is slowing.

Here’s what five economists said about the July report.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The July jobs report, released Friday, beat expectations, saying that US employers added 1.8 million jobs during the month and that the unemployment rate decreased to 10.2%. Economists had expected to see 1.5 million jobs added, with unemployment at 10.5%.

While positive, the report also indicated that the labor-market recovery from the coronavirus recession was losing speed. The July figure was much less than the 4.8 million jobs added in June and the 2.7 million added in May.

“It’s great to see progress, but the speed of progress has slowed down and we’re still far from any sort of healthy labor market right now,” Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, told Business Insider.

Employment remains down 12.9 million jobs from its pre-pandemic February level, the report said, meaning that only about 42% of the jobs lost during the crisis have been recovered. Bunker pointed out that the cumulative hit to unemployment and the new unemployment…