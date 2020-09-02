July battles were a major blow to the diplomatic potential of Azerbaijan – Anna Naghdalyan – Panorama

We have actually been getting inconsistent messages from the Azerbaijani side over the current duration that make us presume that the July battles were a major blow not just to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan however likewise to its diplomatic potential,” Anna Naghdalyan, Spokeswoman at the Foreign Ministry informed at a rundown onWednesday The diplomat kept in mind the Armenian side, nevertheless, would never ever reduce to the level of deterioration of the Azerbaijani diplomatic potential.

“According to the logic of Azerbaijan, allied countries such as Armenia and Russia with relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats should not have close cooperation including in the sphere of military industry. I will not make a discovery to inform that allied relations between Armenia and Russia were formed in the beginning of the 90s and it seems quite strange that Azerbaijan has only recently revealed this geopolitical reality,” Naghdalyan stated.

Commenting on the preparations for the conference in between the foreign ministers and the dates of the prepared conference, Naghdalyan referred to FM Mnatsakanyan’s earlier remarks to Interfax news firm.

“Armenia is prepared to continue operate in the frames of the peace procedure. We considered the desire to bring back the peace procedure voiced by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan throughout the Russia …