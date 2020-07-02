July 4th weather forecast:: Most of the US will soar into the 90s

People ought to take precautions whereas celebrating the vacation and ensure they know the indicators of heatstroke.
The Gulf Coast will additionally see warmth indexes pushing 100 levels, however will get much-needed reduction from heavy rain as a storm system strikes alongside the coast and into Florida.
The Northern Plains might even see some intense storms, however will not have the ability to escape temperatures in the 90s. Colorado and northern New Mexico may see rain as nicely, which will assist alleviate the warmth.
The Northeast will be one of the extra fulfilling spots in the nation. The area will keep away from the intense warmth and rain this Fourth of July, with Boston and New York seeing temperatures in the 70s and low 80s beneath truthful skies and light-weight wind.
Portland and Seattle will see related circumstances, with highs in the mid-70s.
The Midwest will swelter in above-average warmth, with temperatures in the 80s beneath principally sunny skies. Chicago will see a excessive in the mid- to higher 80s. Areas alongside the lakefront will really feel a bit of cooler.