July 4th heatwave set to hammer US may bring ‘ring of fire’ effect

DETAILS OF DC’S FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION UNMASKED BY INTERIOR DEPARTMENT

The blast of heat could create a “ring of fire” pattern, by which storms circulating the edges of the warmth dome spawn powerful thunderstorms, particularly within the northern Plains, Gottschalk told the network.

“Our models indicate that this is going to be somewhat persistent through the first two weeks of July, and potentially longer,” he said.

NYC TO HOST MACY’S ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS DESPITE CORONAVIRUS

The stifling swelter comes as cases of the coronavirus — which attacks the respiratory system — are surging across the US, and continues a run of record temperatures around the world.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.