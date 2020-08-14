Julio Jones has high praise for Todd Gurley (Video)

If Julio Jones is ideal about Todd Gurley, the Atlanta Falcons may be frightening excellent offensively

Julio Jones had absolutely nothing however praise for his brand-new Atlanta Falcons colleague Todd Gurley Thursday.

Though their SEC professions never ever overlapped, the previous Alabama Crimson Tide wideout has absolutely nothing however praise and regard for the previous Georgia Bulldogs bell-cow back. Years laters with a handful of Pro Bowls, All-Pro groups and gut-wrenching Super Bowl losses, Jones and Gurley are colleagues using the exact same offense with a previous NFL MVP quarterback in Matt Ryan.

When Jones met the media on Thursday, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame pass receiver was inquired about his brand-new Falcons colleague. The normally scheduled and well-calculated Jones offered this to the Atlanta sports media, “He’s going to show you what Todd Gurley is about.” The huge concern for the Falcons and the NFL is what will Gurley have to do with this year in Atlanta?

If the Atlanta Falcons get vintage Todd Gurley, the Dirty Birds can skyrocket.

After a godawful 1-7 start to the 2019 project, there was an enormous reorganization to the whole training personnel. Head coach Dan Quinn delivered protective play-calling tasks to linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich on very first and 2nd down and to pass receivers coach turned protective backs coach Raheem Morris on 3rd …