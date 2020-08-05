Julie Chen confirms ‘Big Brother’ contestants were eliminated before filming due to positive COVID-19 tests

“We flew in a bunch of people, more than 16,” the host stated. “And some people I thought were definitely going in the house, they tested positive for COVID-19 so they couldn’t go in. And I thought, ‘Well, expect the unexpected.’ … I’ll just find out when I need to find out.”

Chen likewise joked about the program’s seclusion being the “original quarantine.”

“We did this 20 years ago and it’s like, we were ahead of our time. And now we’re all living in quarantine,” the previous “The View” co-host stated.

This year, contestants are being generated from previous seasons in honor of the program’s 20 th anniversary.

“‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ It’s going to be interesting. They’ve played this game before, some of them know each other from the Big Brother world and some of them don’t,” Chen stated. “But I’m sure they’ve all heard of each other.”