Julianne Hough Spotted With Hunky Actor During Separate Quarantine From Hubby!

Remember when we informed you Julianne Hough and also Brooks Laich are not quarantining with each other? That might be greater than simply “physical distancing” if you understand what we suggest.

The couple are not residing in the very same area during the coronavirus pandemic– not also the very same state, as she is residing in their El Lay residence, and also he is cooling (fairly actually) in a cabin in the snow in Idaho with his pet.

On Wednesday a resource informed People the pair were not apart, clarifying:

“They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing.”

That “they like to do their own thing” remark is tackling a brand-new importance a pair days later on as Julianne was spotted with one more male!

The Dancing With The Stars alum was photographed choosing a stroll down her road with Ben Barnes [You can see the super casual pics on DailyMail.com.]

If you can not fairly position the name, you possibly understand the hunky actor for his current persisting functions on HBO‘s Westworld or Netflix‘s The Punisher, or potentially for being Prince freakin’ Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia films.

The 2 have actually obviously been buddies for many years, having actually been seen on each various other’s Instagram feeds socializing as much back as 2016.

Is there something a lot more taking place? Well, there would certainly be if we remained in her footwear, we can inform you that.

Just a week back, amongst all the pictures of NOT BROOKS, Julianne published on IG regarding some complex feelings recently, creating:

“Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week… 🔥💦 That combination has made for one wild ride 🐉 There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows… Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle- The Space Between!”

Hmm … Does it suggest something? Or is she simply mistreating the squirt emoji ?? LOLz!

If they aren’t connecting, we need to ask– what the hell are they doing delicately socializing, mask-free, during the social distancing lockdown??

This is in fact once where it’s practically a larger disobedience if they aren’t resting with each other. Because otherwise they’re simply being truly rude to the remainder people!

For genuine though, what is happening with Jules and also Brooks?

A resource trusted to UsWeekly what we have actually presumed from all the not-so-subtle transfer the previous couple of months, that “Julianne and Brooks are not doing well” presently.

Considering People‘s resource stated Laich was preparing to go back to Los Angeles quickly, they much better figure whatever out– consisting of whether their strategies consist of a high, muscle redhead gent.

