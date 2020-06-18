Julianne Hough Says Her Own ‘Suffering’ Is To Blame For Infamous 2013 Blackface Controversy

Julianne Hough is taking a while to think about a particularly regrettable moment in her past: that 2013 blackface Halloween costume controversy.

The Dancing with the Stars alum spoke out about her inappropriate costume actions in a new Instagram Live video on Wednesday. And to listen to her tell it, well, it’s clear the 31-year-old has put quite a bit of thought into what she did wrong, at least.

During a livestream interview on the favorite social media platform, Hough opened about her seven-year-old decision to wear blackface included in her Orange Is the New Black-themed outfit inspired by one of the show’s star actresses, Uzo Aduba.

The dancer framed the difficult conversation by discussing her own “suffering” at the time, saying:

“I was in my own suffering, wasn’t able to see the macro suffering, and made it about myself and I centered myself in the situation because I wanted people so badly to understand me and my character that I couldn’t see the suffering of so many others … I wanted people to ignore, I wanted people to forget, I wanted to hide, but that was bigger than suppression not only for myself but for Black people. And that is not the stance that I have ever wanted to take, but my fear got in the way, and the fear causes nervousness, causes uncertainty, causes ‘I’m gonna say something wrong so let me just hide.’”

Umm… OKAY then.

And while the Footloose star admitted in the video that she doesn’t feel the need to “punish” herself for her past actions in this situation, she still none the less is intent on learning something as a result. To that end, which means the actress is motivated to understand her privilege and learn how to help end racial injustice:

“It is my duty, it is my privilege, it is my honor, as a white woman to figure out what I have to do to help dismantle racism and that is where I’m starting right now. And I’m learning, I’m getting my books, I’m not just posting, because Instagram is not the only platform to show that you care. It happened, it is what it is and now I’m here to join the conversation.”

Well said!

Of course, the Grease: Live! performer has been experiencing quite the emotional rollercoaster recently on many fronts. Just last month, she announced her split up from husband Brooks Laich after three years of marriage. (And no, she was not wearing her wedding ring in this Wednesday afternoon video chat on the blackface controversy.)

Anyways, what do U make of Hough’s analysis of her old blackface decision here, Perezcious readers? Is she saying all the right things? And is that enough?

Sound off with your opinions on every thing down in the comments (below)…