Julianne Hough reacts to ex Brooks Laich’s new hairstyle after announcing split: ‘Viking status’

Laich, 36, showed off his new hairdo on Instagram on Friday, sharing an image of a hairdresser cutting his hair into something resembling a mohawk.

“Always a treat to sit in the chair and let my man @paul_the_barber504 work his magic,” the former pro athlete wrote in the caption. “When people put their heart into their craft, it’s not called work, it’s called art. I commend @paul_the_barber504 for being in that select group! Appreciate the new look my man!”

To complete his look, Laich sported a large, bushy beard that covered the low half of his face.

Many fans praised the new ‘do in the comments, and among the admirers was Hough, 31.

“Viking status,” she wrote, as Us Weekly noted.

The two had announced their split in a joint statement to People magazine this past May.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Hough and Laich married in 2017 but rumors of relationship troubles intensified after they unmasked they weren’t quarantining together during the coronavirus outbreak.