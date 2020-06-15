Julianne Hough Reacts To Estranged Husband Brooks Laich’s Breakup Mohawk!

Julianne Hough apparently has no tough feels right after her alienated husband Brooks Laich debuted some new changes right after their break up!

The former NHL participant has been open up about their new “adventure” since their particular separation, also talking about attempting to start a family members. And past due last week, he or she further well prepared for this clean up start by having his curly hair buzzed right into a mohawk whilst in Idaho. Brooks received very the reply upon posting pics on Instagram, plus a comment coming from his ex lover!

Related: Brooks ‘Was Fighting’ Against Splitting From Julianne For WEEKS!

Jules kept this short in addition to sweet about Friday, adoring the in a lather ‘do:

“Viking Status”

It appears the particular exes will be committed to remaining friends in spite of their current separation at least staying up to date on what’s going on within each other’s lives, haircuts included!

Ch-ch-check out your fresh look by yourself (below):

As you’ll recall, the particular couple’s separating came all last month right after almost 36 months of relationship, though this wasn’t everything that surprising. Via a combined statement to be able to People, the particular pair out of cash the news: “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.” This came right after MONTHS associated with speculation of the relationship, that has been already complicated enough occasionally, but after they decided to pen in independent homes (not to mention independent states), we all saw the particular writing within the wall! It’s not clear what exactly the long run holds for people two, but since we touched on (above), one thing is perfect for sure: Laich wants to be considered a father! While speaking with co-host Gavin DeGraw during a latest episode of the podcast How Men Think, he exposed his wish to be a dad: “It’s important to me. I hope to be a father one day. I hope to have the world be a better place for them… one day.” It’s not necessarily the first time he’s spoken about fatherhood either! During an October 2019 show of the display, he discussed his parent wishes: “I didn’t think I could do that in my 20s while I was devoting all this time to hockey, which is what … full transparency, selfishly I fully wanted to do. I needed to do that for myself. So now that I’m 36, I feel I do have the space in my life.” We can’t point out for sure, but on the other hand the two weren’t on the same webpage when it came to elevating a family? He added during the time: “I’m now not an athlete, I’m not playing hockey. So what does life look like now? There’s still a figuring-out process of a new identity for myself. Also with my wife, our relationship — it’s a new identity for our relationship as well.”

Do U consider they’ll remain friendly, Perezcious readers?? Or will that will fizzle away, too? Let us realize (below) inside the comments!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]