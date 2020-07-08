Julianne Hough Posts About Being ‘Stuck, Depressed, Anxious’ Amid Fallout From Brooks Laich Split

Poor Julianne Hough!

The talented former Dancing with the Stars celeb goes through it right now after her split up from husband Brooks Laich, and she’s perhaps not afraid to create about the fallout on her Instagram account.

On Monday, the 31-year-old dancer and performer posted several memes to her Stories, indirectly opening up about her feelings amid her divorce from the former NHL star. With one meme, Derek Hough‘s famous sis cryptically noted about “having an emotional breakdown,” while an additional jokingly read, “When I don’t answer messages but I’m sharing memes.”

More to the point regarding her ongoing state, a third one shared a quote from Heal director Kelly Noonan Gores which noted in part feelings of being “stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless.” As you can view (below), that post at the least took a hopeful turn by the conclusion of it, suggesting work ahead to greatly help those less fortunate:

Selfless acts do wonders for several — best shown!!!

But beyond the posts themselves, Hough’s state of mind and current outlook are clearly suffering from her major recent breakup. She’s laying low with family in Hawaii now after having spent a lot of quarantine time over the last month or two alone in Los Angeles and from Laich. Clearly, she’s had considerable time to consider and reflect — and appears to have been this — with this rare amount of downtime in her otherwise usually frantic schedule.

It’s interesting, too, because her (above) reference to sharing memes however, not responding to messages appears to at the least have some truth to it. As you might recall, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about the Grease Live! star’s state of mind a few weeks ago, revealing then that she was not answering calls or texts from close friends, and adding:

“She’s not in a good place. She wants people to look at her and feel empathetic toward her.”

Yikes…

Whatever the case, it’s clear the star is having an understandably rough time after splitting from her hockey-playing former beau. As you’ll recall, the pair was married in July 2017, and then first sparked split up rumors in December of last year when Hough was spotted in public places without her wedding ring.

Here’s hoping Julianne could possibly get back on the right track mentally amid all these changes in her life — and not to say the continued isolation and uncertainty of a mid-pandemic quarantine.