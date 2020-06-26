Julianne Hough ‘Leaning’ On Actor Ben Barnes After Brooks Laich Split!

Julianne Hough is getting by with some help from Ben Barnes (pictured bottom left)!

As you’ll recall, the Dancing with the Stars alum was first spotted with the actor back April, which definitely raised some eyebrows at the time just as much of the entire world was still on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. It seemed the general public sighting prompted Brooks Laich to visit Idaho while his wife stayed in Los Angeles, prior to the pair announcing their split.

Speaking about Jules having Ben’s support amid her divorce, a source spilled to Us Weekly:

“She had been spending a lot of time with Ben Barnes and has been leaning on him. She told Brooks it was nothing, but it’s not.”

Only per month and a half following the two were spotted together, it was announced that Julianne and Brooks had called it quits following months of speculation about their relationship status.

The now former couple confirmed the split up news using a joint statement:

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

In the aftermath of the breakup, we’ve heard that Jules hasn’t been doing so hot. After debuting a shorter, brunette hairstyle compared to her usual long blonde locks, an insider previously confessed to Us:

“Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings. She is super upset.”

It’s been reported she was the one who pushed for the divorce from the Canada indigenous, with an additional source telling the outlet:

“Her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks. Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now.”

The insider also shared her friends were just a little confused in regards to the breakup (even though the writing on the wall was pretty clear for a while) because Laich is such a catch:

“Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren’t sure why she let him go or messed it up.”

