Julianne Hough comments on Brooks Laich’s ‘thirst trap’ pic amid reports they want each other back

“Get your ‘cakes hot off the griddle! Thirst trap round 2!”read the post’s caption “The initially one was so damn enjoyable that I needed to do [a] follow up!”

In the picture, a sliver of the previous hockey pro’s behind can be seen, and in referral, he composed, “Also, when you see it you’ll know… #happyhumpday.”

Hough, 32, left a sweet remark on the pic.

“That booty though,” she stated, including a chuckling emoji.

The message comes amid reports that the 2, who revealed their separation in May, both have reconciliation on the brain.

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” an expert informed Us Weekly just recently.

The source included: “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

It’s not simply Hough that’s thinking about covering things up, nevertheless, however her previous beau, too.

Laich is “definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne,” another source informed People magazine.

“If that were an option, he would be all in,” they stated. “Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He’s a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance.”

Reps for Hough and Laich did not right away react to Fox News’ ask for remark