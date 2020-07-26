Julianne Hough celebrates birthday with ex Brooks Laich amid possible reconciliation rumors

Dobrev, 31, shared a couple of photos and videos from the event on her Instagram story, consisting of one flaunting Hough’s birthday clothing: an orange, brown and white checkered gown, total with a flower crown on her head.

Among the pictures Dobrev shared, which People magazine found, was one in which Hough took a leap from the edge of the swimming pool, skyrocketing over her separated spouse Brooks Laich, who ducked under a swimming pool inflatable.

Hough and Laich, 37, revealed their separation in May after almost 3 years of marital relationship.

Since then, the 2 have actually shown to be friendly exes, continuing to support one another and even discussing social-media posts.

In current days, nevertheless, numerous reports have actually emerged specifying that the 2 might be thinking about reconciliation.

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” a source just recently informed Us Weekly

The source included: “But, they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

Another expert likewise informed People that Laich was “definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne.”

“If that were an option, he would be all in,” the expert included. “Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He’s a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance.”