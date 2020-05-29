Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Split After Three Years Of Marriage

Well, we will’t say we didn’t see this one coming?!

After months of hypothesis, odd ball quotes about alone time, and spending a pandemic aside, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have lastly confirmed they’re ending their marriage.

In a joint assertion launched Friday through People, the previous couple shared:

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

More to come back..