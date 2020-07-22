Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Are NOT Over? Source Says The Dancer Wants Her Estranged Husband Back!

There’s been another surprising turn of events in the ongoing separation of Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich… and if you’re starting to get whiplash, trust us — you’re not alone!

After several conflicting reports about how the estranged couple has been handling their recent breakup, many of us were not sure what to believe anymore. First, we heard that the Dancing with the Stars alum was unhappy and pushed the topic of divorce for months. Not long after the pair announced their split, she began spending time with actor Ben Barnes while her ex continued to quarantine in Idaho with friends and family.

But then Julianne started posting cryptic messages about the feeling of being “stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless,” and an insider followed up by telling Us Weekly more about the performer’s mental state amid the separation news:

“She’s not in a good place. She wants people to look at her and feel empathetic toward her.”

Now, a source close to the situation has come forward saying the 32-year-old professional dancer does NOT want to end her marriage after all and “fully” wants her ex back! They told the outlet that Hough is holding out hope that she and Laich may reconcile at some point, hopefully, in the near future:

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them. But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

Will her desire to reconcile be enough, though? And is it that feeling unrequited? The two have not yet moved forward with any legal divorce filings yet, so, some might see that as a promising sign.

However, one knowledgable insider told E! News any feelings the former NHL player could potentially still have for his wife is not behind the reason they’re stalling:

“Julianne has had a hard time recently and is in a funk. The lockdown has brought up all sorts of stuff for her. Brooks is very much ready to move on and to be officially divorced. His friends and family have rallied around him and he is ready for the next chapter.”

Apparently, Brooks is more than ready to move on sooner rather than later. The confidant added:

“They planned to file for divorce and he is ready, but he is giving her some time and space. They aren’t getting back together, but she is struggling.”

It really does seem like the writing is on the wall here, right? We’ve seen some relationships bounce back from rough patches after three years together, we’re certainly hoping for the best… Heck, they made such a good-looking couple! But it’s also fair to question if their best means a life spent apart as just friends.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Any love gurus out there willing to share their thoughts on this? Do U think there’s a real chance for reconciliation here, or, should these two let bygones be bygones? Let us know (below) down in the comments!