Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separating After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich‘s marriage is over.

The Dancing With the Stars champ and skilled hockey participant are going their separate methods. The duo introduced the information on Friday.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they two mentioned a joint assertion to People, which broke the information. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Julianne and Brooks exchanged vows in the summer time 2017 and had been collectively since 2013. While every thing appeared picture-perfect to start with, followers later puzzled if there was bother in paradise after Julianne was noticed without her wedding ring on a number of events. The pair had additionally toned down their sometimes lovey-dovey social media posts, and in October, their private lives had been rocked by the sudden deaths of each of their canine.

Still, the 2 had been often noticed collectively, together with on a brunch date and in a KINRGY session. The break up hypothesis was then fueled in April after followers discovered Julianne and Brooks weren’t social distancing collectively amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. A supply told E! News the duo wished to “work on this privately before making any final decisions.”

“They continue to spend time apart and are doing their own thing,” an insider told E! News in May. “They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions. They are happy doing it this way and will see what happens. Its working for them for now. They have so much love for one another and just want to make sure the other one is at their best and the happiest they can be. They are staying present and in the moment. This is the way it looks for right now.”

Julianne was additionally noticed hanging out with Ben Barnes in April.

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich: Romance Rewind

Both Julianne, 31, and Brooks, 36, had publicly mentioned the ups and downs of married life earlier than.

“I thought I had my life figured out and then Julianne walked into my life and completely changed it and I’m so grateful for that,” the How Men Think podcast host instructed E! News final summer time. “We say this: We want to have the best f–king relationship ever. That’s what we say.”

Brooks added, “That being said, we need to work at that and by work, I mean commit. We feel very fortunate with the strength of our relationship and the present love we have in our life and we want that for everybody. We’re starting to open up about it more.”



Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough More

And talking of opening up, Julianne’s interview about her sexuality revealed a unique facet of her to followers.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,'” she recalled to Women’s Health a few dialog with Brooks. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

“I’ve been de-layering all the survival tactics I’ve built up my whole life,” she mentioned. “Now, I feel limitless.”

Brooks additionally talked about “exploring” his sexuality.

“I’ve shared this on this show many times, like, a big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality,” he mentioned throughout one of his podcast episodes. “And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight, I mean like, in my sexual relationship what is my sexuality and what am I craving and what are my desires and what are my wife’s and how could we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything?”

Despite the separate paths each Julianne and Brooks have determined to take, it is secure to say they will at all times share a mutual respect for one another.

In describing his now ex-wife, the athlete beforehand shared with E! News, “She leads with her heart everywhere she goes. She supports everybody and for them to become the best versions of themselves.”