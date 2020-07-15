Julián Castro: The lesson CEOs should learn from Goya’s big fumble (opinion)

This is a common memory among Latinos. For more than half a century, Goya has been a staple of our dinner tables. The company has helped so many Latino families to cook the recipes that have been passed down from one generation to the next, and Latinos have rewarded Goya with tremendous brand loyalty.

That’s why it was baffling to watch the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, stand alongside President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden last week and declare that Americans are “truly blessed” to have Trump as president because he is a “builder.” Unanue’s comments were offensive because he and his Spanish-American family have profited mightily from Latinos, the very people that Trump has treated like a piñata for his own political profit.

What Unanue doesn’t seem to appreciate is that his words have consequences. They give cover to Trump’s bigotry and prop up a man who seems determined to make life harder for people of color in this country.





