Julia Roberts wears Barack Obama face mask

Julia Roberts is following CDC tips and carrying a face mask in public — however she added a bit of flare to her PPE.

The 52-year-old actress was photographed on Thursday on the Malibu Country Mart carrying a mask with Barack Obama’s face on it. Roberts saved it informal in boots, sweatpants and a blue denim coat as she ran errands. Los Angeles County continues to be beneath a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pretty Woman star has a historical past with the Obamas, so her ornamental alternative in facial overlaying is not all that stunning. She supported the previous president and attended a fundraiser for him in 2012. In December, Roberts and Michelle Obama traveled to Vietnam and Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance. The Oscar winner referred to as their journey “life altering.”

Roberts publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton within the 2016 election, so individuals should not be shocked she is not carrying a mask with President Trump’s face. The actress spoke in regards to the disappointing consequence to Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar in 2018.

“When Donald Trump was elected, my daughter, Hazel, came down and the TV was on, and it said on the crawl at the bottom, ‘Trump wins,’ and she kind of gasped because of course we all had this collective hope that something else was going to happen,” she shared. “And what I saw in that exact moment was the complete need for me as a parent to find a way to make her feel that she could still have a voice.”

Roberts continued, “That’s why we went to the first Women’s March in Washington — I wanted her to feel like she still had a place in the world, that she could still believe in what she believed in, even though someone else was now president. It was very powerful for me to have her in a way be my leader into this space of marching and participating in being a citizen of this country.”

Wonder if President Trump will weigh on on Roberts’s alternative of mask?



