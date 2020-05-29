Julia Roberts Wears Barack Obama Face Mask While Shopping

Julia Roberts is making a political assertion along with her face masks — one which’s certain to irk President Trump … on so many ranges.

The actress stepped out Thursday carrying a face overlaying with former President Barack Obama‘s face on it. Julia was strolling across the Malibu Country Mart as she did her half to mitigate the spreading of the coronavirus.

Let’s face it, she was additionally additional politicizing face coverings — one thing the present POTUS began by refusing to put on one … although his personal administration’s pointers say everybody ought to in public. Arguably, Trump’s adamant stance is why we have seen clashes across the nation over face masks.

Of course, 45 trashes 44 each probability he will get … so the Oscar winner’s pandemic style assertion would little question get a thumbs down from the White House.