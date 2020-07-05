Julia Roberts pays tribute to husband Daniel Moder on wedding anniversary with rare Instagram pic

Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder have already been married since 2002 after meeting on the set of “The Mexican” in 2000.

In the pic, Roberts sweetly planted a kiss on her 51-year-old hubby’s cheek.

“18 years,” the caption read, along with a pair of multi-colored sparkling emojis. “#heckyes.”

Moder hasn’t made many appearances on Roberts’ Instagram, even though he did appear in silhouette form in a Father’s Day tribute from the Oscar-winning actress.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Fathers and Father figures. Most especially this man,” she wrote alongside a pic of Moder walking toward a body of water. “Our compass and unfaltering inspiration.”

Roberts and Moder have shared three children: Twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 15, and Henry, 13.

Roberts has popped up occasionally on Morder’s page as well, lately in a goofy family pic.

“That pretty mama in the middle,” read a post that came right after Mother’s Day. “We love you so much.”

In the picture, the family was cuddled up and smiling for the camera.