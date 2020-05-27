Julia Roberts, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Pay Tribute to ‘True Hero’ Larry Kramer

Click here to read the full article.

After information that playwright and influential AIDS activist Larry Kramer’s died on Wednesday, celebrities together with Julia Roberts and Lin-Manuel Miranda have begun to pay tribute.

Roberts, who starred within the film adaptation of Kramer’s play “Normal Heart,” completely informed Variety, “He was ferocious and tireless in his beliefs. A true hero that so many people owe their lives to today. “I was honored to spend time in his orbit.”

More from Variety

Miranda wrote, “Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer.”

Don’t know a soul who noticed or learn The Normal Heart and got here away unmoved, unchanged. What a rare author, what a life.

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

See extra reactions under:

Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our battle for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for homosexual rights. He and his passionate voice can be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer valued each homosexual life at a time when so many homosexual males had been rendered incapable of valuing our personal lives. He ordered us to love ourselves and one another and to battle for our lives. He was a hero. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) May 27, 2020

Reading The Normal Heart as a child modified my life and I used to be fully overwhelmed once I first met its creator throughout its 2011 Broadway run. Devastated to study of Larry Kramer’s passing and holding all his family members in my coronary heart. Rest in energy. https://t.co/R22u5rRCIq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 27, 2020

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the most recent information, comply with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.