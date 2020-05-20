Julia Roberts and other celebs team with Dr. Fauci for #PassTheMic campaign

By
Jasyson
-

Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Rainn Wilson and Penelope Cruz joined other celebs and well being specialists for a name to motion video for #PassTheMic. Fauci is a key member of the White House’s coronavirus process drive and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Beginning Thursday and persevering with for three weeks, a few of the stars will flip over their social media accounts for a day to frontline workers, well being, financial and other specialists to permit them to share their views on the pandemic.

Roberts would be the first to give up her accounts to Faucifor the campaign.

Other individuals embody Yemi Alade, Connie Britton, Millie Bobby Brown, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, David Oyelowo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Busy Philipps, Rita Wilson, Robin Wright and extra.

Source link

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR