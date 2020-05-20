Julia Roberts and other celebs team with Dr. Fauci for #PassTheMic campaign

Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Rainn Wilson and Penelope Cruz joined other celebs and well being specialists for a name to motion video for #PassTheMic. Fauci is a key member of the White House’s coronavirus process drive and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Beginning Thursday and persevering with for three weeks, a few of the stars will flip over their social media accounts for a day to frontline workers , well being, financial and other specialists to permit them to share their views on the pandemic.

Roberts would be the first to give up her accounts — to Fauci — for the campaign.