Julia Roberts and other celebs team with Dr. Fauci for #PassTheMic campaign

Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Rainn Wilson and Penelope Cruz joined other celebs and well being specialists for a name to motion video for #PassTheMic. Fauci is a key member of the White House’s coronavirus process drive and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Beginning Thursday and persevering with for three weeks, a few of the stars will flip over their social media accounts for a day to frontline workers, well being, financial and other specialists to permit them to share their views on the pandemic.
Roberts would be the first to give up her accounts — to Fauci — for the campaign.
Other individuals embody Yemi Alade, Connie Britton, Millie Bobby Brown, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, David Oyelowo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Busy Philipps, Rita Wilson, Robin Wright and extra.