Julia Reed, longtime author, columnist and speaker, dies at 59

Reed functioned as a contributing editor for “Garden & Gun” publication for over a years. In a statement on her death, the publication explained her as “a cornerstone” of the publication.

“Garden & Gun” concentrates on Southern food, individuals culture, art and literature.

“On Friday, August 28, our friend and colleague passed away from cancer, a loss that will be felt in our offices, around the South, and beyond, by the many readers and friends she made in her work and travels and adventures,” the publication’s editors composed.

Reed began as contributing editor for “Garden & Gun” in 2008, where she “crafted some of the magazine’s most popular stories, in her The High and Low column,” the publication stated.