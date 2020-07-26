Julia Louis-Dreyfus Of ‘Seinfeld’ Fame Roasts President Trump During Fundraiser For Joe Biden

While hosting a fundraiser for Joe Biden, previous “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus squandered no time at all in roasting President Donald Trump like it was her task.

Louis-Dreyfus kicked things off by slamming President Trump for his technique to dealing with the environment and by comparing him to her character of Selina Meyer on the HBO program “Veep.” On the comical tv program, Meyer was a senator from Maryland who ends up being vice president prior to advancing to the OvalOffice Louis-Dreyfus discussed that for the pilot episode, the program’s authors “tried to think of the stupidest, weakest environmental gesture that my idiot character could possibly make, so that she wouldn’t offend the fossil fuel industry.”

This gesture was to release a program to “get rid of plastic cutlery in the Capitol and replace it with recyclable utensils,” according to Breitbart News.

“But that’s actually more than Trump has done for the environment in four years,” Louis-Dreyfus stated at the fundraiser. “Talk about pathetic, he’s actually worse than a fictional president with a team of professional writers working 24/7 to make her as bad as possible.”

She went on to respond to an interview Biden returned in November in which he joked about selecting Louis-Dreyfus as his running mate.

“I was of course flattered,” Louis-Dreyfus reacted. “But then I realized, this is America. We can’t make a totally unqualified, ill-equipped TV personality vice president. No, no, in this country we make him president.”

This isn’t the very first time that Louis-Dreyfus has actually spoken up versusTrump Last year, she branded him a “fake president” and “complete moron” in an interview with Time.

“He’d be funny if he didn’t have the power he has. He’s sort of a pretend, fake president. He’s a complete moron, start to finish,” she stated.

Louis-Dreyfus included that she feels fortunate that “Veep” exists in a imaginary political world in which the authors do not require to address Trump’s presidency straight.

“The great benefit…that we’ve created this alternate political universe on ‘Veep’ has helped us through this moment,” the starlet firmly insisted. “That is to say we’re not parodying any specific party or politician. We are parodying the culture of politics.”

This piece was composed by PopZette Staff on July 24,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by approval.

Read more at LifeZette:

Oakland mayor switches on Black Lives Matter, implicates protesters of terrorism after they vandalize her house

Biden states jihad versus Trump, states “I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith”

Never Trumper detained in enormous bribery scandal

The viewpoints revealed by factors and/or content partners are their own and do not always show the views of The Political Insider.