JUKSTG Earphones Noise Isolating in-Ear Headphones with Pure Sound and Powerful Bass with High Sensitivity Microphone and Volume Control

Specification
1.Speaker Diameter:Φ10.6mm
2.Frequency Response:15-24Khz
3.Sensitivity:103db±3db
4.Impedance:16Ω
5.Cable:1.2m±0.1m
6.Connectors:3.5mm
How to use Smart Button in-line Control:
Short Press:Answer/end phone calls
Long Press:Reject phone calls
Single Click:Play/pause music
Double Click:Next track
Triple Click:Previous track
Package include
1*Earphone
2*Silicone ear tips(Small/Large)
Please kindly note: these headphones support volume control.
【EXCELLENT SOUND PERFORMANCE】: These high definition stereo headphones provide the excenllent sound input& output quality.Designed with solid sound-insulating material, reduces external noise while minimizing the sound leakage, giving you clear sound.
【ERGONOMIC IN-EAR DESIGN】:Wired earphones with 2 sets of different size soft silicone ear tips, ensuring a proper fit and extra comfort.
【COMPATABILITY】: Come with beautiful package,this earphone is compatible with the latest generations of your favorite devices and with a standard 3.5mm audio jack.