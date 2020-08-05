JUKSTG Earphones Noise Isolating in-Ear Headphones with Pure Sound and Powerful Bass with High Sensitivity Microphone and Volume Control



Color:Black

Specification

1.Speaker Diameter:Φ10.6mm

2.Frequency Response:15-24Khz

3.Sensitivity:103db±3db

4.Impedance:16Ω

5.Cable:1.2m±0.1m

6.Connectors:3.5mm

How to use Smart Button in-line Control:

Short Press:Answer/end phone calls

Long Press:Reject phone calls

Single Click:Play/pause music

Double Click:Next track

Triple Click:Previous track

Package include

1*Earphone

2*Silicone ear tips(Small/Large)

Please kindly note: these headphones support volume control.

【EXCELLENT SOUND PERFORMANCE】: These high definition stereo headphones provide the excenllent sound input& output quality.Designed with solid sound-insulating material, reduces external noise while minimizing the sound leakage, giving you clear sound.

【ERGONOMIC IN-EAR DESIGN】:Wired earphones with 2 sets of different size soft silicone ear tips, ensuring a proper fit and extra comfort.

【COMPATABILITY】: Come with beautiful package,this earphone is compatible with the latest generations of your favorite devices and with a standard 3.5mm audio jack.