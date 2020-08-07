Juice WRLD’s Posthumous ‘SMILE’ Collaboration With The Weeknd Is Here: Stream It Now

There hasn’t been much to smile about in 2020, though a new collaboration between the late Juice WRLD and The Weeknd might change that.

The Weeknd teased “SMILE” earlier this week, a special tag-team with the rising hip-hop star Juice WRLD who died last December from an accidental overdose, aged just 21.

At the stroke of midnight, the song dropped in full across all digital music platforms.

On it, Juice raps: “Devil on my shoulder tellin’ me I’ll die soon/ I don’t really want that to impact you/ But I don’t know, maybe I’m just paranoid/ I just want the best for you, I just want what’s left of you.”

As “SMILE” arrived, The Weeknd tweeted: “Wish we could celebrate together.”

the official title is “SMILE” 🙂 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 7, 2020

Juice’s Legends Never Die posthumous album release made a huge debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last month, scoring the largest week of 2020 for any LP.

The song is the first new music from The Weeknd since the Canadian R&B artist’s chart-topping After Hours album was released earlier this year.

Stream “SMILE” below.