Juice Wrld’s new posthumous song released

On Thursday, his collaboration with Trippie Redd, “Tell Me U Luv Me,” was released.
This new single comes weeks after his first posthumous solo single “Righteous” was released.
In a press release his household released on his verified Instagram account when that song dropped, the artist’s family members mirrored on the method of sharing his music after his demise.
“Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music,” the assertion learn. “Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.”
He was additionally featured on the G Herbo monitor, “PTSD.”