JUE SHUAI 48V 500W Black Electric Scooter for Adults Foldable with Seat, 62.5 Miles Long-Range 26AH Lithium Battery with Charger 42v, Up to 25MPH High Speed Electric Scooters

Specifications:

[STRONGER MOTOR POWER]:Front and rear disc brakes,500w electric scooter carry 10 inch vacuum explosion proof tires and a powerful motor. Max speed up to 25 MPH. But try not to ride on rainy or slippery roads, which will not only affect the battery life, but also be unsafe

[PORTABLE & FOLDABLE]:Features foldable design that can be readily stored. occupying little space. One-step folding system for easy portability. Jueshuai X48 electric scooter can be folded with ease in mere 5 seconds. Carry it on public transportation, store it in your car and any destination you desire effortlessly

[OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE]:This Electric Scooter features an upgraded 500W Hub Motor, can deal with regular slope easily. High quality lithium battery provides a max mileage of 62.5, perfectly capable for a short distance trip

[SECURE DOUBLE BRAKING SYSTEM]:This Electric Scooter for adult features disc brake and ABS (anti-lock breaking system), which effectively prevent accidents. It also features an ultra bright LED front light for the night and red taillights flash distinctly while braking as a warning to other pedestrians and vehicles on the road

[WHAT YOU GET]:1* Electric Scooter ,1* Power Charger( Europe Standard, other country we will add conversion plug),1* User Manual, our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly customer service