Dame Judi Dench has said that she actually is unsure whether theatres will open again in her lifetime.

London’s West End was forced to close following government’s banning of large gatherings on 16 March due to Covid-19, and more financial support for the sector is yet to be officially announced.

Speaking on Channel 4 News, Ms Dench said she does not see how an is “going to recover” if the federal government do not step in.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not just the headlines

“It’s a desperate feeling, and when will they ever open again?” she said, adding: “I don’t know, certainly, I’m sure not in my lifetime.”





Ms Dench continued: “I’m not saying that it ought to be more prioritised than other things, but it just is going to be a very serious. It’s a very serious effect on many of us.

“If the theatres now close and become dark. I don’t know when we’re going to get them back.”

Read more

At a recent press briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that theatres and music halls could reopen, but that live performances would not be allowed.

At enough time, he did not indicate whether further measures to support the would be provided, but Downing Street has indicated this may happen.

“We are talking to the arts sector and considering ways in which we might be able to support them in addition to the unprecedented financial assistance we have already given,” Johnson’s official spokesman said,

Theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh has admitted that he thinks it’s unlikely that West End theatres will reopen before next year.

Mr Mackintosh, who is most commonly known for producing shows such as for instance Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton, appeared on Michael Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show on Sunday when that he speculated that West End and Broadway theatre may be the last to return compared to other countries.

“It takes months and months to get huge shows like the kind we do up and running,” Mr Mackintosh said.