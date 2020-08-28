Judge will not publish full investigatory report on state’s attorney’s handling of Smollett case

Last week, special prosecutor Dan Webb, who was tasked with the probe, ruled the office abused its discretion in the case against the actor but did nothing criminal.

SPECIAL PROSECUTOR IN JUSSIE SMOLLETT INVESTIGATION FINDS KIM FOXX’S OFFICE MISHANDLED CASE

Webb told Judge Toomin that he needed permission to release the full report because it contained confidential grand jury materials. Webb said the public needs to see the evidence he uncovered to “restore the public’s confidence” in criminal justice.

Ruben Castillo, a former federal judge who is now representing Foxx, argued that the State’s Attorney’s Office should be allowed to review the materials privately and provide comments before it’s presented to the public.

Castillo asked for five business days to review the special report. “We’re not seeking to delay this in any way,” he said.

In a statement on the conclusions of his investigation, Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her assistant prosecutors, saying their handling was marked by disarray and misleading statements.