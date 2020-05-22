Judge Tries To Flip Texas Blue

In a courtroom determination Tuesday that was overturned on Wednesday, federal Judge Samuel Frederick Biery (appointed by former President Bill Clinton) expanded mail-in voting in Texas to all voters, supposedly due to social distancing considerations over the virus. The actual aim is to make mail-in voting the norm as a result of it’s so a lot simpler to cheat the outcomes. Democrats have carried out this everywhere in the nation, particularly in California the place seven GOP House seats had been misplaced as a result of unethical apply of poll harvesting which requires mail-in voting.

Voting by mail in Texas was restricted to these 65 or older or these with a “sickness or physical condition” that forestalls voting at a polling place. GOP state Attorney General Ken Paxton has argued that concern of contracting coronavirus —which has contaminated almost 50,000 people and killed a minimum of 1,300 individuals within the state— isn’t a adequate incapacity beneath the legislation. He’s proper, it isn’t. If so, why hasn’t the widespread flu, unfold a lot the identical manner, been thought-about a incapacity prior to now?

But the Democrat-compromised courtroom disagreed. In an try to rationalize his ruling, Judge Biery wrote, “Clearly, fear and anxiety currently gripping the United States has limited citizens’ physical movements, affected their mental senses and constricted activities, socially and economically.” On Wednesday, Paxton efficiently appealed to the fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Biery’s ruling is now on maintain.

At any fee, it’s not a social form of “fear and anxiety” Biery is frightened about. It is the concern of shedding to Donald Trump once more in November. Thus they know if they will wrest management of Texas from the GOP that gained’t occur, because the GOP can’t win with out Texas’ electoral faculty votes.

It is thought to execs on either side of the aisle and to anybody who makes the slightest empirical inquiry into the difficulty that mail-in voting exponentially will increase the possibilities of voter fraud. Judicial objectivity-immune Judge Biery doesn’t see it that manner. Neither do his Democrat buddies: “It is time for a few state officers to stop trying to force people to expose themselves to COVID-19 in order to vote,” mentioned Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party.

Gee, what a coincidence. The decide’s ruling simply occurs to coincide with the thought-about opinion of the state’s chief Democrat. But this isn’t a brand new factor for Texas Democrats. It has a protracted and storied historical past. The greatest instance is the 1948 race for the Democrat Senate nod between Governor Coke Stevenson and a comparatively little identified congressman who would go on to grow to be essentially the most savvy participant in DC historical past, Lyndon Baines Johnson.

Stevenson was a straight-shooting precise former cowboy who was a self-made man and, lo and behold, an sincere politician. He was the incumbent governor and had a great file in workplace. Johnson was a person on the make with a political workers and machine that might put the unique Mayor Daley of Chicago to disgrace. On election day, Johnson’s buddies, who overtly gloated about it after the election, posed as election officers and stole poll bins everywhere in the state.

After their poll tampering, they made certain the brand new totals regarded reasonable. The finish whole was a 54-46 Johnson win. Putting collectively data many years after the very fact, historians agree that the true quantity was a possible 58-42 Stevenson win. Welcome to Texas Democrat politics and Judge Biery’s determination. It’s an previous Texas two-step up to date for the trendy age.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on May 21, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Alan Dershowitz claims state has the suitable to ‘plunge a needle into your arm’ and vaccinate residents by power

Obama reportedly refuses to attend WH ceremony to unveil his official portrait

Disgraced former Congresswoman Katie Hill reveals she cried for days when her seat flipped crimson