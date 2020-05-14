Judge slams the brakes on William Barr’s abuse of power (opinion)

Instead, the decide — clearly skeptical of each Flynn and the Justice Department — has taken the uncommon step of calling on exterior events (“amicus curiae,” in authorized lingo) to submit briefs. And Judge Sullivan has appointed a former federal decide, John Gleeson, to evaluate the case and supply suggestions.

It appears clear the place that is headed. If Judge Sullivan had purchased Barr’s place, he would have tossed the case by now. I count on Sullivan’s deeper inquiry will attain the similar conclusion as I’ve: that Barr’s effort to dismiss the Flynn case is a political gambit unjustified by the info or the regulation.

The query now could be whether or not Trump will preempt the harm by pardoning Flynn. A pardon would, of course, finish the Flynn case and stop Judge Sullivan from formally rejecting Barr’s movement and continuing to condemn Flynn. But make no mistake: if Trump does pardon Flynn now, it is nearly as good as an admission that he and Barr acquired caught attempting to cheat the system. Final bulwark, certainly.