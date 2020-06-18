Judge says wife’s divorce battle with her ex could land both of them at centre of tax dodging probe

An ex-wife’s £12m divorce battle with her multimillionaire shipping tycoon former husband could land them both at the centre of a tax dodging probe, a high judge has said.

During their 22 years together, Captain Paul Anthony Crowther, 54, and his wife Caroline lived a life of luxury in a sprawling £4.5m manor house in the East Sussex countryside, while operating a lucrative business chartering ships to offshore oil, gas and wind farm industries.

Mrs Crowther, 49, a keen rider, splashed on a string of ‘valuable horses,’ while the couple also enjoyed a fleet of luxury cars and a stake in an exclusive plane, and sent their kids to private schools.

But after the wealthy couple’s relationship collapsed in 2018, they began a court fight with ‘a high degree of acrimony on both sides’ within the assets of their failed marriage.

In the Court of Appeal this week, Lord Justice Males warned which should Mrs Crowther prove her case, the former couple could both be implicated in a ‘criminal conspiracy…to evade tax correctly due’ on the earnings.

Mrs Crowther is arguing an £8.15m fleet of boats owned by offshore companies were in reality assets of the marriage and ought to be devote the pot when their wealth is split.

But Cpt Crowther insists that the ships aren’t beneficially owned by him, his ex or their company and really should be ignored in their divorce fight over money.

The wife obtained freezing orders banning the ships from offered last year, however they were overturned by a High Court judge earlier this season following a challenge by the husband.

But Lord Justice Males, in the Court of Appeal, has reimposed the freezing injunctions to preserve the value of the ships until the money fight between your spouses has been decided.

The court heard that, plus the disputed ships, the former couple’s assets include the £4.5m pound manor house which was their former matrimonial home, near Hartfield, in East Sussex.

The pair’s manor house at Landhurst was formerly the nation home of film mogul J Arthur Rank, and is situated alongside the farm where Winnie the Pooh was written, close to the site of the actual Poohsticks Bridge in Ashdown Forest and the places that inspired the Hundred Acre Wood.

The row over who owns the ships has roots in a 2012 agreement the couple entered in to with Gibraltar-based accountant, Steven Knight, that five ships from their fleet – the Atlantic Guardian, Atlantic Surveyor, Atlantic Cougar, Atlantic Wind and Atlantic Carrier – will be transferred from the ownership of their company to that particular of one of Mr Knight’s offshore businesses.

Over the following years, the couple made money by chartering, then sub-chartering, those ships or their successors.

Mr Crowther insists that the transfer of the ships to Mr Knight was a genuine and straightforward transaction and that neither the Crowthers, nor their business, have any beneficial curiosity about them now.

He denies any wrongdoing or tax evasion.

But Mrs Crowther says the transaction was a ‘sham’ carried out to dodge tax, and claims the ships, which were worth abut £8.15m in 2012, should really be regarded as marital assets.

Last year, she obtained a series of freezing injunctions, banning Cpt Crowther, Mr Knight and his businesses from trying to sell or otherwise disposing of the ships.

But Mr Justice Holman overturned the freezing orders in the High Court in March this year.

He figured the transfer of the boats was a genuine ‘commercial arrangement’ instead of an attempt ‘to defeat the claims of the wife to financial remedy orders.’

Overturning that ruling and the freezing injunctions, Lord Justice Males said: ‘Paul and Caroline Crowther used to operate a shipping business together, but are now actually in the throes of a bitter divorce.

‘Mr Crowther’s expertise was in shipping, so that he was accountable for chartering out the vessels and for his or her management and operation. Mrs Crowther dealt primarily with the financial side of the business as well as with property management.

‘It appears that the company was sufficiently successful allow the Crowthers to enjoy an affluent life style. They lived in a residence in Sussex valued excessively of £4.5 million… educated their three kids privately, owned horses, that purpose they employed a groom, an assortment of high priced cars, and until recently an interest in a private aeroplane.

‘The depressing procedural history of the divorce proceedings to date… demonstrates a higher degree of acrimony and mistrust on both sides.

‘Only two possibilities have been suggested as the true nature of the 2012 arrangements. The first is that the arrangement reached was, as Mr Knight and Mr Crowther say, a commercial agreement to transfer both legal and beneficial title to the vessel owning companies to (Mr Knight’s business).

‘The 2nd possibility is that it absolutely was a criminal conspiracy between Mr Knight and Mr Crowther, but in addition involving Mrs Crowther who attended at least one of the relevant meetings, to evade tax correctly due on the Crowthers’ earnings.

‘The first of these possibilities gets the support of some contemporary documents

‘I bear fully in mind that the second possibility is a very serious allegation…Cogent evidence would be needed to make good such a serious allegation at trial.

‘(But) I will be satisfied that Mrs Crowther has a good arguable case that the 2012 arrangements were indeed a sham.

‘I repeat that I reach no final conclusion about any of these matters. All of them will demand careful investigation, either in the course of the Family Court or Admiralty proceedings or simply by the tax authorities. There might be an explanation which can be consistent with the case made by Mr Knight and Mr Crowther.

‘But as matters stand at present, I will be inclined to believe that the court is not provided with a full account of the parties’ relationship and have without doubt that Mrs Crowther meets the standard of demonstrating an excellent arguable case on the merits of her claim.

‘In these circumstances, the danger that assets will be put beyond reach of any judgment speaks for it self…on today’s state of the evidence, there’s a sufficient risk that assets may be dissipated to justify the grant of a freezing order.’

The judge, sitting with Lord Justice Phillips and Lord Justice Moylan, varied the freezing orders imposed this past year to allow one of the ships to be sold so that the proceeds can be used for the maintenance and repair of others while the divorce battle rumbles on.