Judge says California law requiring background checks to purchase ammo violates the Second Amendment

A federal judge in California has stated that any law which requires background checks before purchasing ammunition goes against the Second Amendment. In 2016, voters have voted for the strengthening of gun laws, probably in light of the growing gun violence in the USA. Once the restriction was passed on, The California Rifle & Pistol Association filed a lawsuit against the state. Judge Roger Benitez of the U.S. District has mentioned that the law was “constitutionally defective.”

Gun owners stockpiled on ammo before the restrictions started last summer, according to the AP.

The National Rifle Association has sued both New York and California for closing down gun stores as non-essential commodities during the pandemic in the US.

