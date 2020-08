Federal Judge Salas and her household were targeted by an “anti-feminist” legal representative in their New Jersey house.

She appeared in a video requiring more personal privacy defense for federal judges, stating that the shooter “had a complete dossier” on her.

Her 20- year-old kid Daniel was eliminated and her spouse Mark Anderl was hurt in the attack on 19 July.

Gunman Roy Den Hollander likewise took his own life.