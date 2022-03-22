The trial on the alleged bribery case continued today in the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan (Shengavit residence).

Hayastan MP Armen Gorgyan’s lawyer Lusine Sahakyan petitioned the court to allow Gorgyan to to be absent from the country from April 6 to 9 to leave for Rome to participate in the sitting of the PACE Committee on Health and Social Affairs. Hybrid participation is not provided in this case, և Gorgyan can not participate remotely.

The defense joined the motion, and the accusing prosecutors objected, reminding that the court had previously rejected Gorgyan’s similar motions.

Judge Danibekyan rejected the motion, not allowing Gorgyan to leave for Rome.