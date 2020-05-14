Judge questions if Michael Flynn is perjuring himself and appoints retired judge to examine case

Sullivan additionally appointed a retired judge to look into Flynn’s case and argue in opposition to the Department of Justice’s request to dismiss it.

Sullivan’s newest transfer is an unlimited flex of judicial muscle six days after the Justice Department mentioned it needed to drop the Flynn case, unleashing a backlash throughout Washington of legal professionals involved with the politicization of the Justice Department.

Regarding Sullivan’s perjury query, Flynn has beneath oath instructed the judge he is each responsible and innocent of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia throughout the Trump transition.

Sullivan signaled on Tuesday he would open the door to third events to weigh in on the case, however it wasn’t clear whom he would permit. Others have argued to him that the judge might sentence Flynn, basically ignoring the Department of Justice’s movement to dismiss his cost.

Sullivan appointed a retired judge, John Gleeson, to act, in court docket parlance, as a “friend of the court” or amicus curiae, presenting arguments to the judge “in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss” and on “whether the Court should issue an Order to Show Cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury,” the judge wrote. Gleeson is a former Clinton appointee to the federal trial bench within the Eastern District of New York. The Bronx-born lawyer served as a judge for 22 years and is now a accomplice in New York with the elite protection regulation agency Debevoise & Plimpton. He co-authored an op-ed in the Washington Post on Monday, during which he outlined choices Sullivan nonetheless had to study extra in regards to the case, resolve questions concerning it and how he might, after some authorized inquiry, sentence Flynn. The op-ed even made the suggestion Sullivan might appoint a third-party lawyer like Gleeson. “There has been nothing regular about the department’s effort to dismiss the Flynn case. The record reeks of improper political influence,” the op-ed mentioned. It’s commonplace in appellate instances for third events to symbolize extra authorized viewpoints throughout arguments. But the state of affairs is uncommon in felony instances, the place events outdoors the prosecutors and defendants sometimes aren’t given a voice. Sullivan, nonetheless, has opened up different carefully watched proceedings to outdoors legal professionals for extra data, together with when he appointed a particular prosecutor to evaluation the bungled trial of the late Sen. Ted Stevens. Gleeson’s agency additionally represents former performing Attorney General Sally Yates, who the Justice Department final week partially relied on to argue the case needs to be dismissed. A spokesperson for the agency did not instantly reply to a request for remark. This story has been up to date with extra particulars on Gleeson and on Flynn’s case.

Source link