Judge presiding over Kocharyan trial returns to work – Panorama

Judge Anna Danibekyan presiding over the trial of Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan and also 3 various other previous elderly authorities, returned to work on Friday, the judge’s team validated toPanorama am, refusing to address a concern regarding the day of the following hearing in the event.

“Call at the end of the day and we will tell you,” the team claimed.

Earlier on 13 April Robert Kocharyan’s protection group claimed the judge had actually sent an authorized leave clinical certification on March 13, which was to end on April16 According to the court team, no application for expansion of the certification was sent.

The last court hearing in the event administered over by Danibekyan happened on March10 The court was established to listen to a movement to launch the ex lover- head of state on individual assurances on March 17, nevertheless the court hearing has actually fallen short to be held thus far, the defense attorney claimed.

Armenia’s previous Prime Ministers Vazgen Manukyan, Khorsrov Harutyunyan and also Karen Karapetyan, in addition to previous Artsakh Prime Minister Anushavan Danielyan have actually supplied individual assurances for the launch of Robert Kocharyan.

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied a protection demand to designate the exam of the activity to an additional judge, saying judge Anna Danibekyan is the one taking care of the procedures.

The defense attorney appealed to the civils rights protector and also the Supreme Judicial Council, mentioning Kocharyan went to- danger team amidst the coronavirus break out. The civils rights protector shared the problems that the elevated problem was the outcome of insufficient lawful policies and also asked the Supreme Judicial Council for its main placement on the issue.

The legal representatives additionally submitted a variety of suits requiring the avoidance of civils rights offenses, specifically, ruthless therapy and also torment versus Robert Kocharyan.