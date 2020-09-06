Judge orders Trump administration to stop ‘winding down’ 2020 Census field work

The short-term limiting order is the very first court order this fall affecting how the last weeks of counting will unfold. Several other claims are pending in courts throughout the nation. This order is in result till a hearing on September 17.

Groups objecting the relocation stated the practice ran the risk of undercounting minority groups, consisting of both legal and undocumented immigrants.

Judge Lucy Koh, who beings in California, kept in mind in the short-term limiting order the issue from the groups taking legal action against the federal government “that each day that the Census does not conduct its field operations to reach and count hard to reach populations increases the inaccuracy of the census count and thus increases their irreparable harm.”

At a hearing Friday, a federal government lawyer argued the administration was just unwinding operations in locations where more than 85% to 90% of families were thought about total.