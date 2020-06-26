Judge orders Roger Stone to begin 3-year prison term July 14, rejecting request for a longer delay over coronavirus fears

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said this arrangement “will address the defendant’s stated medical concerns” and can also “protect the health of other inmates who share defendant’s anxiety over the potential introduction and spread of the virus at this now-unaffected facility.”
Stone have been scheduled to report to a federal prison in Jesup, Georgia, next Tuesday. There are no confirmed coronavirus cases at the prison, according to recent court filings. The court order Friday night implies that as of now, Stone must surrender at the prison on July 14.
The order came after a week of limbo. Stone requested a 60-day delay, and the Justice Department followed up by saying it supported his request, but stressed that he was not getting special treatment because he is a longtime friend and adviser to President Donald Trump.
“I think this is a death sentence,” Stone said. “I don’t think I will live to see my appeal succeed, which is why I have been very forthright about my praying that the President acts, either with a commutation of my sentence … or, of course, a pardon. That’s completely within his power.”
Earlier in the week, the Justice Department said it wasn’t opposing Stone’s request for a 60-day delay request because federal prosecutors in Washington DC and elsewhere are letting all defendants who aren’t a flight risk delay their prison terms during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has uniformly adhered” this standard for postponements, federal prosecutors said Thursday. “For that reason — and that reason only — the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia does not oppose” a 60-day postponement.
In its filing on Thursday, the Justice Department explicitly denied trying “to exert any influence” over whether the Bureau of Prisons postponed or adjusted the date of Stone’s surrender.