Judge Orders Release of Migrant Children Despite Challenges Presented by Pandemic

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the release of the detained migrant minors.

According to the judge, by detaining the minors at the border for over 20 days, the Trump administration was in violation of a long-standing agreement. The agreement stipulates that the government should release the detained migrant minors once a period of 20 days has passed.

The negligence of the Trump administration was brought to the forefront by the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law. They have been repeatedly challenging the Trump administration’s child detention policies in the federal court of Los Angeles.

They also said that the release of the minors was being further delayed by the global pandemic.

