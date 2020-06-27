Judge nixes cameras in court for 4 Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd’s death

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is leading the prosecution, said allowing cameras in the courtroom “will create more dilemmas than it could solve.” He said it could alter how lawyers present evidence and possibly intimidate witnesses.

He allowing cameras inside the courtroom could possibly create “more sensation than understanding.”

Attorneys for the former cops filed a motion to permit pretrial and trial recordings, arguing it was necessary to ensure a fair trial in light of comments made by prosecutors and other officials, the filing said.

“The State’s conduct has made a fair and unbiased trial extremely unlikely and the Defendants seek video and audio coverage to let a cleansing light shine on these proceedings,” wrote attorney Thomas Plunkett, representing J. Kueng, one of four fired officers charged in Floyd’s death. “Doing otherwise allows these public officials to geld the Constitution.”

The motion noted that police Chief Medaria Arradondo called Floyd’s May 25 death “murder.” Floyd died after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. He is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. All four were fired days after Floyd’s death. They are required to appear in court Monday.

The Associated Press contributed for this report.