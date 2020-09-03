Judge Napolitano Explains How Nancy Pelosi Could Become President If Election Results Delayed

Fox News senior judicial expert Judge Andrew Napolitano thinks that if election results are delayed previous Inauguration Day, there is a situation that could lead to Nancy Pelosi ending up being President.

Albeit, it would include an extremely short-term.

Napolitano set out the case recently on Fox News, keeping in mind that if the Electoral College “has not yet named a successor” in between President Trump and Joe Biden by the inauguration, then the House Speaker would be the one who actions in.

“President Trump’s term ends at precisely noon on Jan. 20, 2021,” he informed hostStuart Varney “If the Electoral College has not yet named a successor, presumably either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, then whoever is the speaker of the House would become the acting president of the United States.”

“If the Democrats retain their majority in the House, and it appears likely that they will, but if they do, and if they choose Mrs. Pelosi, knowing at that point that they’re choosing the president of the United States, then it would be she,” he included.

Three things avoid this from occurring– a clear cut winner on Election Day or soon afterwards, the Democrats lose the House, or they pick someone else.

