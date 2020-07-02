Judge lifts restraining order on new tell-all book by President Trump’s niece

A temporary restraining order blocking the publication of a new tell-all book by President Trump’s niece has been lifted by a federal appeals court, one day following the Trump family was granted the preliminary injunction.

A New York court overturned your choice on Wednesday, allowing publisher Simon & Schuster to proceed with the print and distribution of Mary Trump’s ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’, due for release on July 28.

Presiding Judge Alan D. Scheinkman noted that, unlike Mary, the organization was not bound by a confidentiality agreement and was therefore of their rights to write the book.

‘Unlike Ms Trump, Simon & Schuster hasn’t agreed to surrender or relinquish any of its First Amendment rights,’ Scheinkman said in his decision.

The restraining order remains place for Mary, but her attorney Ted Boustrous said that he plans to file a quick on Thursday for it to be vacated.

Simon & Schuster responded to the appeal in a statement on Wednesday saying: ‘We support Mary L. Trump’s right to tell her story in Too Much and Never Enough, a work of great interest and importance to the national discourse that fully is entitled to be published for the benefit of the American public.’

It comes just one single day after having a judge sided with the president’s younger brother Robert, ruling they had to refrain from ‘publishing, printing or distributing’ any copies of the book ahead of a hearing on July 10.

Robert Trump, 71, argued that Mary’s book violated the terms of a confidentiality agreement she signed nearly two decades ago.

Judge Hal B. Greenwald at the Dutchess County court just north of New York, announced the ruling on Tuesday – an important setback to Mary, the daughter of the president’s brother Fred Jr., who died in 1981 from alcoholism.

The publishing company later told the court they were unaware Mary had signed an agreement.

The 55-year-old’s book promises to describe a ‘nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse that helped make Donald Trump the person he is today’.

The book can be expected to reveal that Mary was the foundation of a New York Times investigation into the President in 2018 which demolished his image as a self-made man.

In fact, that he received at the very least $413million from his father and was a millionaire by the full time he was eight, she said.

Lawyers for Robert experimented with file papers last Tuesday in Queens County Surrogate’s Court against Mary and her publisher. The court had ruled that the filing was botched plus they had to refile.