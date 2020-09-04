Judge keeps Kanye West off Virginia ballot

The judgment by Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Taylor approved a short-term injunction after discovering that 11 of the elector oaths sent by West “were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct.”
Taylor’s order disallowed the state elections board from printing West’s name on tallies and stated authorities in any neighborhoods where his name currently had actually been printed should offer notification to citizens that he had actually been disqualified.
West’s project and his legal representative in the Virginia case, Roanoke lawyer Chris Kowalczuk, did not right away react to ask for remark late Thursday afternoon.
The action in Virginia comes as concerns and legal battles swirl around his quasi-candidacy. The 43-year-old and his running mate, Wyoming- based spiritual life coach Michelle Tidball, have actually not participated in standard marketing because West declared his intention to seek the presidency
in July.
And Republicans, some with ties to President Donald Trump, have aided his efforts
to get on the ballot in a number of states, sustaining speculation that GOP interests are looking for to siphon votes from Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden in essential battlefield states.
Trump project assistants have actually rejected participation in West’s political operation.
The rap artist’s project strategies likewise have actually dealt with examination. As CNN previously has reported
, 2 Virginia guys– helped by a Democratic powerhouse law office– demanded West’s elimination from the Virginia …