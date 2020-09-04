Judge keeps Kanye West off Virginia ballot

The judgment by Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Taylor approved a short-term injunction after discovering that 11 of the elector oaths sent by West “were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct.”

Taylor’s order disallowed the state elections board from printing West’s name on tallies and stated authorities in any neighborhoods where his name currently had actually been printed should offer notification to citizens that he had actually been disqualified.

West’s project and his legal representative in the Virginia case, Roanoke lawyer Chris Kowalczuk, did not right away react to ask for remark late Thursday afternoon.