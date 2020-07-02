Judge Jeanine rips ‘bozo de Blasio’ over NYPD budget cuts: ‘This is the end of New York City’

“This is the end of New York City and I absolutely believe this is intentional.”

NY CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SLASHING NYPD BUDGET BY $1 BILLION

On Tuesday night, the New York City Council approved a budget that shifted $1 billion from the New York Police Department to programs that assist youth and community development.

Pirro said police officers are already frustrated with the city’s police force policies, and feel as if their hands are tied.

“This is a real problem,” Pirro said. “As homicides go up, arrests are going down. That bozo de Blasio has no idea what he’s talking about.”

Last month, city officials announced plans to disband the police force’s plainclothes anti-crime unit in an effort to build “trust with the community through respect, accountability, and transparency.”

The “Justice with Judge Jeanine” host said the move would primarily impact inner-city communities, many of whom are left “petrified.”

“You got de Blasio who is literally taking down law and order and yet these politicians … they have their own security,” she said.

“What about the rest of us?” Pirro added. “We are paying for police force, we’re eligible to that security, and in the end, there will be a failure in society.

“It’s not going to be good,” the host concluded. “Say goodbye to New York City and you can thank Bill de Blasio and the people on the left.”